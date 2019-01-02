Schumacher’s 50th birthday comes amid celebrations, privacy

FILE - In this July 25, 1997, file photo, Germany's Michael Schumacher, left, of the Ferrari team, shares a joke with Benetton chief Flavio Briatore, right, at the start of the first free practice session for the upcoming German Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hockenheim. Against the backdrop of celebrations marking Michael Schumacher’s 50th birthday Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, the medical condition of Formula One's most successful driver remains just as fiercely guarded by his close family. Thomas Kienzle, File AP Photo