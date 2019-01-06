Drugmakers seek sanctions over ’60 Minutes’ comments

FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference in Waverly, Ohio. Several drug manufacturers targeted in lawsuits over the nation’s opioid epidemic have asked a federal judge in Cleveland to sanction the man who is Ohio’s attorney general and governor-elect, along with two other lawyers, for statements they made in recent television interviews. The motion Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, said statements by Republican Attorney General and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine and the others on an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes” were calculated to taint potential jury pools, Cleveland.com reported. John Minchillo, File AP Photo