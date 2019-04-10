News

Abortion debate returning to North Carolina legislature

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina legislature is entering again the contentious debate over abortion.

A Senate committee scheduled discussion on Wednesday over a measure focused on what happens should an abortion procedure result in a live birth.

The bill co-sponsored by nearly 20 Republicans says the newborn is a "legal person" subject to the same protections of the law and care from health providers as any other newborn. The measure says failure to do so could result in a felony and even murder charges for anyone whose overt action kills a child born alive.

The committee meeting comes two weeks after a federal judge declared unconstitutional a state law banning women from having abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy except in an urgent medical emergency.

