Washington legislator taken to hospital after chest pains

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

A Washington state legislator was taken to the hospital after experiencing chest pains during a break from voting on bills in the state Legislature.

Rep. Tom Dent, a Moses Lake Republican, reportedly complained of chest pains at the Capitol late Wednesday, leading to a response from emergency medical services, who transported him to a medical facility.

The episode occurred during a regular break between votes in the state House chambers.

Rep. Morgan Irwin, an Enumclaw Republican who was also in the chamber for the day's votes, confirmed details of the incident, as did other state representatives.

No information was immediately available on Dent's condition.

