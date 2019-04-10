News

University of Chicago Medicine gets $9M gift for trauma care

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

University of Chicago Medicine has announced that a $9 million donation toward expanding trauma care to help children and their families recover by going beyond just medical treatment to include things like psychiatric counseling.

It said in a Wednesday statement that the Ellen & Ronald Block Family Foundation and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation made the donation.

The statement said the thinking behind existing and expanding programs is that "trauma caused by violence is best treated holistically" — with personalized care in the medical center and then through to discharge and recovery.

The University of Chicago Medicine is preparing to mark one year since the launch of adult trauma care. Its facilities have cared for about 3,000 trauma patients from May 2018 through March this year.

