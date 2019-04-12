News

Indiana University mumps outbreak grows to 7 student cases

The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Indiana University officials say seven students have now been diagnosed with mumps amid an outbreak of the virus on the Bloomington campus.

The school says the new case announced Thursday involves a student who lives in the same fraternity house as another resident diagnosed with mumps.

The first two cases were confirmed in February and a campus outbreak of the illness was declared last month after a third case was confirmed. Three more cases had earlier been confirmed since then.

Vaccinations have been offered to anyone who came in close contact with those with the illness, which most often occurs in children and teens at schools and dormitories.

IU previously had five mumps cases in early 2016.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache and loss of appetite.

