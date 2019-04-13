News

Health officials: Coyotes test positive for rabies

The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Vermont health officials say two coyotes have tested positively for rabies.

The Vermont Department of Public Health in a Friday statement is urging residents near Salisbury and New Haven to avoid animals that are acting sick or aggressive and reach out to local game wardens or animal control officers.

The spokesman says one coyote attacked two people in Salisbury and tests earlier this month showed it was rabid. The department received reports of aggressive behavior from another coyote in New Haven and also found it tested positive for rabies on April 12.

A spokesman for the department says that rabies among coyotes is relatively rare.

It's possible that other coyotes or other wildlife vulnerable to rabies could also be sick.

