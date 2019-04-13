News

State official: Lower immunization rates put Arizona at risk

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Arizona's top health official says increased use of immunization exemptions are putting the state at risk of an outbreak of diseases.

Health Services Director Cara Christ (krihst) said in a blog post Friday that nonmedical exemption rates of students have increased across all age categories three years in a row.

Arizona law requires that children attending school or child care must obtain certain vaccines, unless exempted by a doctor for medical reasons, or by a parent for personal or religious reasons.

Christ says religious-belief exemption rates for child care-preschool have increased to 4.5% from 1% since 2000, while personal belief exemption rates in kindergarten have risen to 5.9% from 1.4% and in 6th grade to 6.1% from 1%.

Exemptions for medical reasons are rare.

  Comments  

Read Next

Alton man cracked a joke about what he might get with lotto ticket. Then he saw he won $1M.

Metro-East News

Alton man cracked a joke about what he might get with lotto ticket. Then he saw he won $1M.

Perris Monrow of Southern Illinois matched all five white-ball numbers to win a $1 million prize, the Missouri Lottery said. The ticket was purchased at On The Run on Olive Boulevard in Olivette, MO.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS

Business

Family members and company sentenced over illegal workers

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service