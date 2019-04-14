News

Southern Illinois inmates train dogs from animal shelter

The Associated Press

MURPHYSBORO, Ill.

Southern Illinois prison inmates are training dogs from a local animal shelter, and officials say it's helping both the dogs and the offenders.

WSIL-TV reports St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro has teamed up with the Vienna Correctional Center.

St. Francis sent six dogs to the prison for a 12-week basic training program. Inmates are helping the dogs learn basic commands and how to walk on a leash.

Kay Creese of the St. Francis Community Animal Rescue says "everybody wins." She says the inmates are learning skills, and the dogs become better behaved and more prepared to go to a home.

Eight more dogs will enter the program later this month. A graduation and dog adoption event will be held in May.

  Comments  

Read Next

Weather News

Hundreds of metro-east residents still without power following intense overnight wind

Extreme wind in the St. Louis metro-east area of Southern Illinois caused power outages for thousands. Around the area, agencies were cleaning debris from the intense weather.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service