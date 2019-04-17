US ‘concerned’ over misused funds allegations at UNAIDS

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 8, 2019, shows the headquarters building of UNAIDS in Geneva, Switzerland. In a statement issued late Tuesday April 16, 2019, the U.S. government says it is “concerned” about allegations of misused funds at the U.N.’s AIDS agency after a report by The Associated Press earlier this week revealed ongoing financial and sexual misconduct problems at the agency. AP Photo

The U.S. government says it is "concerned" about allegations of misused funds at the U.N.'s AIDS agency after a report by The Associated Press this week revealed ongoing financial and sexual misconduct problems at the agency.

In a statement late Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said the government remains "committed to ensuring that UNAIDS has a clear and robust approach to eliminating all forms of harassment" within the organization.

Earlier this week, the AP reported the U.N. AIDS agency remains embroiled in unfinished misconduct investigations involving a whistleblower who went public last year with claims she was sexually assaulted by a top deputy.

"We are concerned any time that there are potential allegations of fraud or misuse of funds," the U.S. spokesperson said. The U.S. is UNAIDS' biggest donor.