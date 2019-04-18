Iowa officials report 2nd confirmed measles case since 2011

State health officials say Iowa has confirmed its second case of measles since 2011.

Iowa Public Health Department said Thursday that the unvaccinated person is a household contact with the person in the first case, who also unvaccinated. The department says the first person contracted measles while on a trip to Israel, where outbreaks have been reported.

The department also says there's no threat to the public because the second person has been isolated at home during the measles incubation period.

U.S. officials say 90 measles cases were reported across the United States last week, and 555 cases have been reported in 20 states this year.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash. It's highly contagious to the unvaccinated and can be fatal.