Ohio offers $650,000 to help address hepatitis A outbreak

The Ohio Department of Health is offering $650,000 split among local health agencies to offset costs of addressing the statewide hepatitis A outbreak that was declared nearly a year ago.

The agency says the money can help cover costs of prevention and control efforts. That includes vaccinating people who aren't in high-risk groups that can get the vaccine supplied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agencies have until June 4 to apply for their share of the funding.

Ohio has seen nearly 2,300 cases of hepatitis A since January 2018. More than half resulted in hospitalizations. Eight people died.

The disease is transmitted by oral contact with fecal matter, even in microscopic amounts. It attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.