Whole Foods pulls sunscreens targeted by Hawaii chemical law

Whole Foods Market has announced it will no longer sell sunscreens and body products containing chemicals targeted by a new Hawaii law.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the Texas-based retailer will pull products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Officials say the measure is intended to help protect marine environments, including coral reefs.

The two chemicals, commonly found in sunscreens, are targeted by a Hawaii law that will go into effect in 2021.

Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a bill in July 2018 making Hawaii the first state in the nation to ban the sale and distribution of sunscreens containing the two chemicals.

Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon.com, Inc., has one store on Maui and three stores on Oahu.