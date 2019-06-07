Sununu vetoes appropriation bill for Medicaid provider rates

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for health care providers.

He says that with a new budget in place soon, the measure's now redundant.

The bill would have made an appropriation for Medicaid provider rates for mental health, substance use disorder, emergency shelter and stabilization services. The rate increase funding was for the fiscal year ending June 30, so Sununu said it doesn't make sense given that is less than 30 days away. But the bill also includes language making the funding non-lapsing.

Sununu says the funding will be discussed as part of the budget process.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, said the veto is dangerous for continued access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment.