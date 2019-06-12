Lillehaug says has Parkinson’s, leaving Supreme Court

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Lillehaug says he has Parkinson's disease and won't seek re-election next year.

Lillehaug says in a statement via the court that he expects to resign in July 2020.

Lillehaug says he has "loved" his six years on the court and had planned to stay on before he learned of his illness. He says the disease is "at an early stage" and he feels great.

Lillehaug is a former U.S. attorney in Minnesota who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was appointed to the Minnesota high court in 2013.