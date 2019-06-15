News
Alabama is getting 3 new license plates, redesigning others
Three new Alabama license plates are coming online next month.
The Alabama Department of Revenue says plates for Colon Cancer Awareness, Prostate Cancer Research and Thank a Lineman have exceeded the minimum number of pre-commitments and will be available for sale beginning July 1.
WAFF-TV reports the plates cost an additional $50.
The department says four other tags are being redesigned. They are: The Letter Carriers, Choose Life (Support Adoption), Pink Breast Cancer (formerly Fight Breast Cancer- Joy to Life) and Jefferson State Community College.
