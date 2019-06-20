Arkansas health department offering free tetanus shots

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering free tetanus and hepatitis A vaccinations at local health units across the state for those impacted by recent flooding.

Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel says residents and responders who are assisting with flood cleanup should confirm they're up to date on their tetanus vaccination. Mirivel says hepatitis A is not typically associated with flood cleanup activities, but because the state is currently experiencing an outbreak the department is offering that vaccination as well.

Adults should get vaccinated for tetanus every 10 years and pregnant women should obtain a shot during every pregnancy.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection typically caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. Since February 2018, 343 hepatitis A cases have been reported with the majority in northeast Arkansas.