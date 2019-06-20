Increase in Oregon HIV cases linked to infected needles

Health authorities in Oregon say an increase in HIV cases appears to be linked to infected needles.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that Multnomah County, where Portland is located, found 42 new cases of HIV among people who report using methamphetamines or other drugs with a syringe.

The increase occurred in the past year and a half, while only 25 people diagnosed with HIV in the previous two years were linked to infected needles.

Officials say the cases involve all genders and sexualities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Multnomah County deputy health officer says her department is unsure if the figures represent "a short-term increase or longer-term trend."

Officials have urged anyone who uses needles to inject drugs or has sexual partners who do so to be tested for HIV infection.