Maine to allow over-the-counter meds in vending machines

Maine will allow the sale of non-prescription drugs in vending machines under a bill signed by the Democratic governor.

Gov. Janet Mills' office says she signed the bill Friday. Maine in September would move to allow the sale of medications, including emergency contraception pills, in vending machines.

The new law calls for the state pharmacy board to adopt regulations to allow a pharmacy to seek a license to sell or distribute nonprescription drugs through a vending machine.

Lawmakers amended the bill to prevent such vending machines from being located in schools and child care facilities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund Vice President Nicole Clegg says the law will help rural Mainers more quickly access emergency contraception along with pain relievers and allergy medication.