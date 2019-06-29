Man charged, 56 flea-covered dogs seized from SC home

A South Carolina man is facing more than 100 counts of ill treatment of animals and rabies violations after 56 sick dogs covered with fleas were seized from his home.

Clover Police Capt. Logan McGarity says 66-year-old Marty Lee Jones, of Clover, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday and remains at the York County jail. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

The Herald reports officers removed the dogs Thursday and Friday after complaints about an excessive number of dogs on Jones' property. Authorities say the animals were taken to the county shelter.

Police say the animals were found in unacceptable living conditions. Officers said police found the home's floor covered with animal feces, insects and trash. Some dogs were also in a pen behind the house.