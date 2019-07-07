Lansing hospital rethinks prepayments of out-of-pocket costs

A McLaren Greater Lansing executive says the hospital has rethought its requirement that patients reschedule medical procedures until they can pay a portion of estimated out-of-pocket costs.

The Lansing State Journal reports that one patient was forced to postpone his cardiac catheterization two days before the scheduled procedure in May. It took Al Herring two weeks to raise the required $1,105, during which time he was at heightened risk of suffering a heart attack.

Herring says the delay could have killed him.

Chief financial officer Dale Thompson says the hospital has tweaked its point-of-sale policy, since the newspaper informed him of Herring's plight. Thompson says patients may go ahead with their procedures after merely acknowledging anticipated costs, rather than having to wait longer while they raise 50% of the amount.