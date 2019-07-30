Siena College President Edward Coughlin dies after surgery

Siena College President Brother F. Edward Coughlin has died following complications from heart surgery.

The upstate New York college says the 71-year-old Franciscan experienced a catastrophic stroke last week while undergoing scheduled surgery for a congenital heart defect in Rochester. He died Tuesday.

Known as Brother Ed around the Loudonville campus, Coughlin had announced last month that he planned to step down as Siena's president next summer when his contract expired. He was appointed president of the private college in 2014.

Siena's vice president for academic affairs, Margaret Madden, will serve as interim president.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coughlin was a Buffalo native who attended St. Bonaventure University and later worked there as a professor and administrator.

Funeral arrangements are pending.