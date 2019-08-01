Suspected Ebola case in Congo had contact with 2nd Goma case

A Congolese official says a person who had contact with the second confirmed Ebola case in the city of Goma is at an Ebola treatment center after showing signs of the disease.

The Ebola coordinator for North Kivu province. Dr. Aruna Abedi, tells The Associated Press that this is a suspected case. It is not immediately clear whether the person is a family member of the man who died on Wednesday. He had spent several days at home with his family while showing symptoms.

If this suspected case is confirmed, it could be the first transmission of Ebola in this yearlong outbreak inside Goma, a city of more than 2 million people on the Rwandan border.

Witnesses say border crossings with Rwanda near the city now appear to be closed.