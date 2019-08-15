Purdue lands $10M grant for new food safety laboratory

Purdue University has landed a $10 million federal grant to jump-start a new laboratory devoted to improving food safety in developing nations.

The funding from the United States Agency for International Development will go toward Purdue's new Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Food Safety.

That lab will collaborate with Cornell University to develop programs to improve food safety in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Senegal.

The Journal & Courier reports that up to $20 million in additional federal funding will be available for research tailored to the specific countries' needs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Feed the Future is a global hunger and food security initiative spearheaded by the U.S. It aims to bring together government, business, universities and other partners to help developing countries tackle the root causes of hunger, poverty and malnutrition.