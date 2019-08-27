Markets Right Now: Stock waver after an early gain fades

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up an early gain and were wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading on Wall Street.

Health care stocks were still higher Tuesday, led by a 2.3% rise in Johnson & Johnson. A ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opiod case wound up being less than investors were expecting.

Troubled pizza company Papa John's rose 7% after naming a new CEO.

J.M. Smucker plunged 9% after turning in weak results.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,880.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 8 points, less than 0.1%, to 25,907. The Nasdaq edged down 2 points to 7,849.

Bond prices rose sharply, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.48%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street as technology and health care stocks post solid gains.

Texas Instruments added 1.4% Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.9% after a ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opiod case wound up being less than investors were expecting.

Troubled pizza company Papa John's rose 5% after naming a new CEO. J.M. Smucker sank 6.8% after turning in weak results.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,893.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 118, or 0.5%, to 26,022. The Nasdaq rose 43, or 0.6%, to 7,898.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.51%.