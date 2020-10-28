Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Police clear LA streets as jubilant Dodger fans celebrate

The Associated Press

Baseball fans celebrate in downtown after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Baseball fans celebrate in downtown after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis AP
LOS ANGELES

Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles, while in some areas the celebrations were marred by vandalism and looting.

Police declared an unlawful assembly early Wednesday in a downtown neighborhood where windows were shattered and shops were looted. Television news footage showed at least two people in handcuffs. Officials didn't immediately have the number of citywide arrests.

Near Dodger Stadium, motorists honked and cheered as part of an impromptu parade down Sunset Boulevard. Although the celebration was largely peaceful, some objects were thrown at police, and officers fired rubber bullets, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sheriff’s deputies moved through East Los Angeles trying to clear streets clogged with fans.

“This is the best we’ve felt in a long time,” 21-year-old Ismael Servin told the Times. “In 2020, we needed this.”

Officials urged fans to avoid crowds and practice social distancing when celebrating to reduce the risk of coronavirus. LA County health authorities have blamed gatherings related to the LA Lakers’ and Dodgers’ championship season for spreading COVID-19 and preventing the county from reopening more quickly amid the pandemic.

More than 75 people were arrested and more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged when a downtown celebration turned chaotic after the Lakers won the NBA championship earlier this month.

