AEA: Doctors letting quarantined kids return early to school

An organization for Alabama teachers is expressing concern that children are being allowed to return to school before completing required COVID-19 quarantine periods, potentially putting the health of students and school employees at risk.

The Alabama Education Association sent a Thursday to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners. The educator organization said they learned some doctors are writing excuses for students to return to school before mandated quarantine periods expired.

Theron Stokes, associate executive director of AEA, said doctors should be aware of the guidelines and follow them

“When students return to school having not completed the entire 14-day quarantine period, they are placing their fellow students and their schools' employees at risk. For students and school employees who have underlying health conditions, these decisions can be deadly,” Stokes wrote.

The group said it is gross negligence to ignore the quarantine guidelines and threatened possible legal action.