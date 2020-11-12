The Latest: Another Hoffenheim player positive for virus

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, spectators wear face masks to protect against COVID-19 during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Baltimore. A new set of rules are coming in just about every sport, almost all with enhanced health and safety in mind. If they work, games could get out of bubbles and return to arenas and stadiums with some fans in attendance sometime soon. Perhaps more importantly, they could also provide some common-sense solutions to virus issues in the real world. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

German soccer club Hoffenheim says a sixth player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoffenheim says defender Kevin Vogt was found to be positive in a test taken Wednesday after an earlier sample gave an inconclusive result.

The whole team was placed in isolation on Wednesday.

Five other Hoffenheim players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Two of those players were only found to be positive after they had joined up with their national teams.

Two more Hoffenheim players were withdrawn from their national teams as a precaution despite testing negative.