The Latest: Langer bids to be oldest to make the Masters cut

Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, is reflected in the water has he walks along the 16th fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP

The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

10:40 a.m.

Two-time champion Bernhard Langer is making a bid to be the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters.

The 63-year-old German shot 68 in the rain-delayed first round, finishing up on Friday morning. He was back on the course for Round 2 almost immediately. He opened with a bogey to fall to 3 under and a tie for 17th place.

Langer won the tournament in 1985 and 1993. He is playing in it for the 37th time. He has only made the cut three times since 2005, including 2014, when he finished tied for eighth.

Tommy Aaron was 63 and a couple of months when he made the cut in 2000. Langer would be about a month older.

10:35 a.m.

The first round at the Masters ended with Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson and Dylan Frittelli all tied at 7 under after shooting 65s.

Casey was the overnight leader, but Johnson and Frittelli had to return to the course Friday morning after darkness halted Thursday's round. Frittelli and Johnson were back on the course almost immediately. Frittelli bogeyed the first hole and dropped to minus-6.

9:35 a.m.

The second round is underway at the Masters, and the first round hasn't quite finished up yet.

About two dozen golfers were still on the course after being unable to complete 18 holes before darkness fell on Thursday night. Among them was Dylan Frittelli, who played just nine holes on the first day. He spent the night at 4 under, then improved to minus-7 Friday morning, through 17 holes. That put him in a tie with overnight leader Paul Casey.

The first fall Masters was delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic. Then the tournament got in only about a half-hour of play before a three-hour delay for lightning on Thursday morning.

9:15 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli is tied for the lead in the first round of the Masters.

The 30-year-old South African picked up three strokes as he completed his rain-delayed first round. He is at 7 under through 15 holes and tied with Paul Casey. The Englishman was able to finish 18 before darkness fell on Thursday.

Also making a move are Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im. They are at 6 under and still on the course finishing their first rounds. Justin Rose, Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele were at minus 5.

Frittelli was part of the Texas Longhorns team that won the 2012 NCAA championship. He has one win on tour from last year's John Deere Classic.

8:15 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli is making his move up the leaderboard as the twice-delayed first round of the Masters nears completion.

The tournament was postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic. When the first fall Masters began on Thursday it lasted only about 30 minutes before heavy rain and lighting forced marshals to clear the course.

Paul Casey had the overnight lead after shooting a 7-under 65. Frittelli was at 4 under through nine holes when darkness came. He came out Friday morning with a pair of birdies to move to minus 6.

The second round was scheduled to begin at around 9:30 a.m.