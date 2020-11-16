Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Turtle treated for tumors released, will be tracked

The Associated Press

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

A juvenile green sea turtle was outfitted with a satellite transmitter when released from the beach on the border of St Johns and Flagler counties recently, and will be tracked for research purposes.

According to The St. Augustine Record, this is the first satellite tagged patient rehabbed from the Sea Turtle Hospital at the University of Florida's Whitney Laboratory. The satellite is affixed onto the back of the turtle's shell.

The turtle, dubbed “Richard Dawkins,” stranded on April 22 and underwent rehabilitation at Whitney Laboratory. When Richard stranded, it was debilitated and impacted by tumors characteristic of the fibropapillomatosis disease, one that the hospital treats and researches.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the team did not know the gender of the turtle. Richard turned out to be a female.

Tracking green turtles of Richard’s size, particularly during the winter months, will provide important project data about where turtles of this size go in the winter and where they eat.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Richard was released into the wild on Nov. 4.

“We are lucky to have a ‘large-for-us’ sized turtle that fit the size requirements for a satellite tag. It’s exciting to see Richard’s movements so far and share his journey with the public,” said Catherine Eastman, Sea Turtle Hospital Program Manager, in a release.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Seat belt enforcement push starts in WVa, other states

November 16, 2020 3:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service