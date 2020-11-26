Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Lions RB Swift inactive with concussion against Texans

The Associated Press

DETROIT

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is inactive against the Houston Texans.

The rookie, who had been listed as questionable, is out for a second straight game with a concussion.

The Lions will miss Swift on Thursday, along with previously ruled out receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola. On Wednesday, they also listed rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) as out for the game, taking the No. 3 pick overall off the field against the Deshaun Watson-led Texans.

Detroit also lost depth on the defensive line when it previously listed Austin Bryant (thigh) and Da’Shawn Hand (groin) as inactive for its annual game on Thanksgiving.

The Texans previously ruled out starting fullback Cullen Gillaspia (back) and reserve receiver Kenny Stills (quadricep) with injuries. Houston punter Bryan Anger is active after being listed as questionable with a quadricep injury.

