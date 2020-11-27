Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Officials report more than 4,200 new COVID cases in WA

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Health officials in Washington state reported more than 4,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Washington State Department of Health published the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Friday. Numbers were not updated Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

KOMO reports that on Friday, DOH reported 4,261 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest surge pushes the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 158,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,703 deaths.

