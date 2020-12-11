Thursday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies plan to hire longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. An official announcement is expected as early as Friday, according to one of the people.

Andy MacPhail is the Phillies’ current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.

Philadelphia reassigned general manager Matt Klentak within the organization after finishing 28-32 last season.

The 64-year-old Dombrowski has led baseball operations for four teams over more than three decades, taking a trio of franchises to the World Series. His teams have won four pennants and two Series titles.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is making Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets pay for the point guard’s silence.

The league fined Irving and the team $25,000 apiece because he has refused to speak to the media thus far during the preseason.

In announcing the fines, the NBA said Irving has refused on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability.

Irving has had a complicated relationship with the media and was nearly fined by the NBA last season for not speaking as obligated while sidelined by a shoulder injury.

This time, Irving has not spoken during any of the Nets’ press sessions, all being held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. He released a statement through his publicist last Friday to address his media silence, saying he wanted to ensure that his message was conveyed properly.

SOCCER

The Major League Soccer Players’ Association says nearly 20% of the league’s players tested positive for the coronavirus over the course of the season.

Bob Foose, executive director of the union, revealed the results in a conference call with reporters.

“During a time when most professionals were working at home, our players were going to work every day, really just about every single day. Almost 20% of the players in the league at one point or another were infected with the virus, which meant that those who became infected and those who didn’t become infected became dangers and dangerous to their partners, their family and their friends just by virtue of doing their jobs,” Foose said.

MLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figure, which would mean about 150 players tested positive. The league’s protocols called for several tests to confirm cases. Some of the league’s players also tested positive only after international duty.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College, which managed to escape the worst of the coronavirus outbreak and the schedule and roster shuffling that has affected so many other college football teams, is passing on the opportunity to play in a bowl so players can spend Christmas with their families.

BC is the first school to forego the postseason because of the pandemic.

“A lot of these young men haven’t hugged their loved ones since June,” athletic director Pat Kraft said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. “I’m very, very, very proud of them and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

Meanwhile, four more major college football games scheduled for Saturday — including two with ranked Big 12 teams — were canceled, bringing the total to 10 for this week. No. 13 Oklahoma will not play at West Virginia because of COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers. No. 23 Texas paused its football activities, calling off the season finale at Kansas.

OLYMPICS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee heeded calls from American athletes by announcing that it won’t sanction them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at next year’s Tokyo Games and beyond.

The decision is a response to a set of recommendations from a USOPC athlete group that seeks changes to the much-maligned Rule 50 of the IOC Olympic Charter, which prohibits inside-the-lines protests at the games.

It was this rule that most famously led to the ouster of U.S. medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City after the sprinters raised their fists on the medals stand to protest racial inequality in the United States.

The athletes seek changes that would bring the policy closer to those in major U.S. and international leagues, most of which relaxed their rules regarding demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May at the hands of Minneapolis police and the unrest that ensued. NBA players, for instance, pushed repeatedly for assurances they could use their platform to address social justice issues.

The IOC has defended the rule, explaining that political statements have no place inside the competition venues at the Olympics. Though the IOC has called on its own athlete committee to explore possible changes to the rule, the call for action from the country that wins the most medals and funnels the most money to the Olympic movement stands out as the most high-profile pushback against the ban to date.