The Latest: Arizona-California football game canceled

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The football game between Arizona and California scheduled for next weekend has been canceled because neither team has enough available scholarship players.

The Pac-12 announced six games for next week, including Arizona at Cal. No day had been set for the game.

Arizona fired coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday, a day after the Wildcats’ were blown out 70-7 by rival Arizona State.

Cal had four games canceled due to COVID-19 issues this season and finished 1-3.

___

Southern California has postponed its home men's basketball game against Stanford because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A team spokesman says the individual who tested positive was identified before contact with anyone that had been expected to participate in Sunday night’s game. The individual is in isolation.

The Trojans are halting team activities while contact tracing is conducted. They are scheduled to host San Francisco on Wednesday and travel to Oregon State on Dec. 20. Decisions on those games will be announced later.

The Pac-12 will work with both USC and Stanford to try to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.

Stanford has already had three nonconference home games set for this month canceled.

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between No. 25 Louisville and North Carolina State because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program.

Louisville (4-0) resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause. A previous outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin. Louisville and Wisconsin are looking to reschedule their meeting but no date has been set.

___

No. 13 Wisconsin has added a men’s home basketball game Tuesday night with Loyola-Chicago.

The Badgers added that game to the schedule on the same day that their scheduled Wednesday home matchup with Northern Iowa was canceled.

Northern Iowa had been scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday. The Panthers won’t play either of those games due to a combination of injuries and challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

___

The scheduled women’s basketball game Sunday between No. 23 Texas and Tennessee has been postponed due to contact tracing within Texas’ program.

At this point, the schools haven’t determined whether the game will be made up.

Texas (4-1) is next scheduled to host Kansas on Thursday in its Big 12 opener. Tennessee (3-1) has a Dec. 20 home game with Jackson State.

___

Vanderbilt will allow parents and relatives of athletes to attend all men’s and women’s basketball games at Memorial Gym this month.

That means guests of players for visiting teams also will be allowed as required by the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt announced the update Sunday morning, hours before the men were set to tip off against Mississippi Valley State. The women’s next home game is Thursday against VCU.

___

Northern Iowa says it won’t play its scheduled men's basketball matchups with No. 13 Wisconsin or Marshall this week.

The Panthers (1-4) were scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Wednesday and Marshall on Saturday.

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson announced Sunday that the team is pausing all activities, including practice and those two games.

“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said he would give players a couple of days off early this week so they can go home and see their families.

Northern Iowa begins its Missouri Valley Conference schedule Dec. 27 by hosting Missouri State.