Eviction moratorium extended through March in Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has again extended the state’s eviction moratorium, this time through the end of March.

Inslee said in a news release on Wednesday that the moratorium has been critical for many people as they cope with the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium,” the governor said.

The moratorium has been in place since March and extended several times. It was scheduled to expire next week.

It bans, with limited exceptions, residential evictions and late fees on unpaid rent. It also requires landlords to offer residents a repayment plan on unpaid rent. Inslee said next week his office will provide additional details about the latest extension.

As of this week, there have been more than 219,000 confirmed cases in Washington since the pandemic began, and 3,131 people have died. For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.