Limited indoor dining to resume in St. Louis County

St. Louis County is allowing restaurants and bars to resume limited indoor dining starting Monday after shutting it down last month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that establishments must close by 10 p.m. and capacity will be limited under the reopening plan that County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday. They also must report customers’ names and contact information to health workers tracing coronavirus outbreaks. Some bars also will need to install physical barriers made of materials like plastic or plexiglass, Page said.

Public health officials and an informal group of restaurant advisors devised the safeguards.

County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a “safer at home” order on Nov. 17. But some restaurants challenged the restrictions to try to curtail curfews and bolster business during the pandemic, arguing they wouldn’t last much longer if limited to curbside pickup or outdoor dining.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed cases rose Wednesday by 5,240 to 388,856 and the number of deaths increased by 175 to 5,491. State health officials reported that the rolling seven-day average of cases was 1,945, down from a peak of 4,723 on Nov. 20.