Quinault Tribe recall 29 tons of Dungeness crab due to toxin

Nearly 29 tons of Dungeness crab is being voluntarily recalled by the Quinault Tribe. The recall affects live and uneviscerated Dungeness crab.

The crabs are being recalled due to possible elevated marine toxin levels. The toxin is called domoic acid, which can be harmful to people if the contaminated shellfish are consumed, KIRO-TV reported.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, which can start within 24 hours of consumption.

The crab was caught by the tribe from Dec. 23-28 and sold to food processors in Washington.

Everyone who purchased the crabs is being advised to destroy the product and contact the place where it was purchased.