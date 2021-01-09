Inspired by Adele, 6th-tier Chorley beats Derby in FA Cup

Chorley's Connor Hall, black and white strip at centre, scores his side's first goal of the game against Derby County, during the English FA Cup third round match at Victory Park in Chorley, England, Saturday Jan. 9, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) AP

A sixth-division team will be in the fourth round of the FA Cup after Chorley knocked out a Derby side filled with youngsters due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The part-timers of Chorley beat Derby 2-0 on Saturday to extend the northwest English club's deepest progress in the competition as one of 32 remaining teams.

No fans could witness this historic moment for the 138-year-old club at tiny Victory Park due to coronavirus restrictions, but the players let them into the dressing room celebrations.

Just like in previous rounds, the players went to film a rendition of them singing Adele’s “Someone Like You" that was quickly posted on social media.

“It’s a monumental day for us at the football club,” Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio said, “and I feel privileged to be a part of it.”

The cup run is earning the non-league club more than 200,000 pounds ($270,000) from television and prize money. The goals came from Connor Hall in the 10th minute and Mike Calveley in the 84th.

“Any Premier League team away really,” Hall said of who Chorley hopes to face next. “That’s three league teams we have beaten. It’s a great run from us and we are so happy to be in the hat.”

Derby was without its first-team players and interim manager Wayne Rooney due to COVID-19 cases, forcing the second-division club to play a side with an average age of 19 without any first-team experience.

It wasn't just the pandemic that threatened the match going ahead. Sub-zero temperatures in Chorley over the past week had forced the team to rent covers to try to prevent their surface from freezing. Their groundsman even camped at the ground in a tent to try to keep the pitch heated overnight.

“We can all enjoy and savor this moment,” said Vermiglio, a headteacher in his day job who has had to deal with his school being closed after England was placed into a new lockdown this week.

Also Saturday, Everton only managed to eliminate Rotherham of the second division in extra time, with Abdoulaye Doucouré sealing a 2-1 win. American defender Matt Olosunde had canceled out Cenk Tonsun’s opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s Premier League side.