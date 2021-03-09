Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.

The team said the agreement was reached Monday. It’s a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren’t announced.

The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year.

— By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap.

— By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move says the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, a steady playmaker and leader with whom the team hopes to work out a long-term deal.

The move Monday night was expected and prevents Maye from becoming an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 17.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move.

— By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington placed the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff on Monday, tagging the standout guard for a second consecutive year in the aftermath of his first All-Pro season.

Scherff stands to make almost $18 million after his camp and the team were unable to negotiate a long-term contract. His franchise tag was worth just under $15 million last season.

The 29-year-old started 13 games at right guard for Washington when it reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Scherff’s rookie year after being drafted fifth overall. Scherff has started 78 games in his NFL career while battling through injuries.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Les Miles is out as Kansas’ head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.

Kansas announced Miles’ departure Monday night, describing it as a mutual agreement to part ways. Miles has three years left on his original five-year contract with the school that pays him $2.775 million annually through December 2023 and includes several bonuses, among them a $675,000 retention bonus paid last November.

The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks. Offensive coordinator Mike DeBord was named acting head coach.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Tom Allen has agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him with the Hoosiers through the 2027 season for $4.9 million in annual compensation.

Allen was named the Big Ten coach of the year and American Football Coaches Association national coach of the year in 2020 following the Hoosiers’ breakthrough season.

Indiana went 6-1 in 2020, earned a big to the Outback Bowl and finished No. 12, its highest appearance in the final rankings since finishing fourth in 1967. In 2019, the Hoosiers were 8-5 and played in the the Gator Bowl.

NBA

The NBA’s mini-bubble in Atlanta for the All-Star Game apparently worked.

No players, coaches or game officials tested positive for COVID-19 while in Atlanta, the NBA said Monday after the final tests were processed and results were returned to the league and the teams involved.

That includes Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, a pair of All-Stars who had to miss the game and left Atlanta early after being flagged through contact tracing.

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — After a season of mostly empty ballparks in Chicago, the famed marquee at Wrigley Field said it all.

“Welcome home, Cubs fans,” it read.

Thousands of masked fans of the Cubs and White Sox will get to see their teams play in person beginning on opening day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday. Each team will be limited to 20% capacity, but it was enough to send some fans off to Wrigley to celebrate.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton announced Monday it has lifted Greg McDermott’s suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week.

McDermott created a firestorm for twice using the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova.

Assistant coach Alan Huss was in charge of the 17th-ranked Bluejays for their 93-73 home win over Butler on Saturday. McDermott will be with team for the Big East Tournament this week and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State will not extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing.

Lansing was 181-164 in 11 seasons at Indiana State, including 15-10 this season. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing’s first season. He had six winning seasons.

DALLAS (AP) — SMU coach Travis Mays will not return next season after compiling a 58-50 record over five seasons.

Athletic director Rick Hart said Monday night that he had decided not to renew Mays’ contract.

The Mustangs, whose last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2008, lost all six games they played this season. The last was Dec. 20, before the team decided not to play any more games because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Djokovic is in his 311th week in the top spot, one more than Federer has spent there.

The 33-year-old from Serbia first reached No. 1 on July 4, 2011, a day after he won Wimbledon for the first time by beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal in the final. Djokovic’s ascent represented the first time in nearly 7 1/2 years that a man other than Federer or Nadal was No. 1.

SOCCER

MONTREAL (AP) — Wilfried Nancy was promoted to head coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer, which will play home games at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, because of travel restrictions by the Canadian government during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nancy replaced Thierry Henry, who resigned on Feb. 25.

The 43-year-old Nancy had been an assistant coach since 2016.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

The National Women’s Hockey League will complete its abbreviated season with two nationally televised semifinals and a championship game some two months after the league suspended its playoffs following a COVID-19 breakout among numerous teams.

The league on Monday announced play will resume outside of Boston with the semifinals on March 26, followed by the Isobel Cup Final the next day.

AWARDS

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

OBITUARY

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday. He was 53.

The Philadelphia Phillies said Cormier died of cancer at his home in New Brunswick, Canada.

Overall, he was 71-64 with two saves and a 4.03 ERA with St. Louis, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. A member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, Cormier pitched 683 games — among his countrymen, only Paul Quantrill (841) pitched more in the majors.