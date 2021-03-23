Mississippi ramps up mass vaccinations in state prisons

Mississippi has given COVID shots to thousands of state prisoners in its ongoing mass vaccination effort behind bars, state officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections began the effort with the state’s most populated prison — Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

By Friday, officials say they had completed vaccinating nearly all 3,017 inmates there.

The Mississippi State Prison at Parchman will be vaccinated this week and South Mississippi Correctional the following week, the agency said.

The vaccinations are not mandatory for inmates. Some states have had as many as 40% of inmates refuse the vaccine, Mississippi has only experienced about 1% refusing it, the agency said.