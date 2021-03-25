Demonstrators say closure of LA park would displace homeless

An Echo Park resident, holding a baseball bat, right, argues she carries it for her safety during her walk around the lake, is surrounded by activists, as she expresses her frustration with the remaining residents of the Echo Park homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Demonstrators gathered Wednesday to protest the planned closure of a Los Angeles park that would displace a large homeless encampment that has grown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) AP

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday night to protest the planned temporary closure of a Los Angeles park that would displace a large homeless encampment, which has grown throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of people, including demonstrators and a few homeless people, gathered as more than a dozen police cars and some sanitation trucks showed up at Echo Park Lake.

People faced a line of police in helmets on a street near the park, some shouting, “Where do you want us to go?” Some officers appeared to be carrying batons or projectile weapons.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police began herding demonstrators away from one end of the park.

City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, whose district includes the neighborhood just north of downtown, said in a statement that police were asked to support “community safety efforts" while fencing was installed.

“Our homeless service providers will return tomorrow morning to continue their work with the park’s unhoused residents to offer shelter and services to anyone who wants and needs the assistance,” the councilman said.

A few hundred protestors first gathered at the lake just after sunrise Wednesday carrying signs that said “dignity not displacement” and “we need long term solutions.” They argued that the encampment with dozens of tents provides a makeshift community for people with nowhere else to go.

Part of the crowd marched to peacefully rally outside the nearby offices of O’Farrell.

O’Farrell’s office said in an earlier statement that more than 120 homeless residents have been moved from encampments into transitional housing to prepare for closing the popular park with a large lake as its centerpiece. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said at least 44 people were moved into shelters this week alone.

No timeline was provided for the closure, which O'Farrell's statement said was necessary to make “extensive repairs” to lighting and plumbing and for general “public safety improvements.”

Homeless residents have slept in the park near downtown for years, but tents have proliferated in recent months. The group Echo Park Tent Community said in a statement that the growing encampment has provided a secure place for homeless people during the public health crisis.

“The biggest pandemic in years actually turned out to be a blessing for us," the statement said. "Without the constant LAPD and city harassment uprooting our lives we’ve been able to grow... to come together as a community, not just unhoused but housed as well and work together for the mutual aid and benefit of each other.”

Official park closure notices would be posted soon, O’Farrell’s office said.