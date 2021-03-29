Cal Poly opts out of remainder of football season

Cal Poly has opted out of the remainder of its spring football season, the school said Monday.

Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman said the decision was made because of a high number of serious, season-ending injuries to players and because many seniors decided to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so they can play a full season.

Out of a roster of 110 student athletes, Cal Poly would have had only 49 available to play on Saturday, below Big Sky minimum requirements, a statement said.

Cal Poly’s 2020-21 spring season included the second half of winter quarter and the first three weeks of spring quarter, which began Monday.

The team began preparing for the season on Jan. 29 but a few days later COVID-19 protocols forced a 17-day shutdown that delayed its first two games.

The 0-3 Mustangs lost to Southern Utah 34-24, were run over by UC Davis 73-24 and again by Eastern Washington 62-10.

The decision to opt out of the remainder of the season cancels Saturday’s road game at Northern Arizona and home games against UC Davis and Weber State.

The 2021 fall season begins Sept. 4 at the University of San Diego.