Capital Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Capital Senior Living Corp. (CSU) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $9.99 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $295.4 million, or $144.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $383.9 million.

Capital Senior Living shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

