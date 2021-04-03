Wichita State drops mask rule after state order is toppled

Wichita State University has announced it's dropping its coronavirus restrictions after GOP lawmakers overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's newly reissued mask order.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Friday's announcement means masks are no longer required at the school and that there will be no limits on mass gatherings. In a letter posted on its website, the university encouraged persons on campus to “engage in these practices when possible” and encouraged “everyone to get the vaccine when eligible.”

Interim President Dr. Rick Muma said in a virtual town hall meeting that the school had followed orders issued by the state.

“We are also going to have to fall under those guidelines, so we are not going to be able to require masks, social distancing, mass gathering limitations,” he said.

Last week, Sedgwick County dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in anticipation of the Kansas legislature solidifying the law that entitles objectors of COVID-19 mandates to a lightning-fast 72-hour review by a judge. The statewide mask order was overturned by a the Legislative Coordinating Council on Thursday.

Health officials have cautioned it's too early for people to let down their guards, noting that a fourth wave of the virus could be close despite rising vaccination rates.