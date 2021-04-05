Texans with at least one vaccine dose nearing 29%

Almost 29% of the population in Texas has received at least one dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported Monday that about 16% of the population in the state has completed their vaccination.

Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by about 28%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 890 new confirmed and probable cases and three additional deaths.

Hospitalizations have also been continuing to decline in the state. State health officials reported Monday that 2,772 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available.

Johns Hopkins reports that almost 49,000 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third highest death count in the U.S.