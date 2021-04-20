Clarification: Virus Outbreak story

FILE - In this April 7, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Nations around the world set new records Thursday, April 8, for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. Brazil became just the second country, after the U.S., to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File) AP

In a story April 9, 2021, about countries worldwide hitting new records for virus cases and deaths, The Associated Press erroneously reported the timing of when New Mexico had become the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents. According to the CDC, New Mexico became the first state to administer at least one vaccine dose to 25% of its residents on March 7, and became the first state to fully vaccinate 25% of its residents on April 3.

ORIGINAL WORDING: The U.S. has now fully vaccinated nearly 20% of its adult population, and New Mexico became the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents — milestones that are still far off for many hard-hit countries.