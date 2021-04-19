Police to provide extra security at school board meeting

Police say they will provide extra security at an upcoming Baltimore County school board meeting after the board’s chairwoman says she will not tolerate social media activities that she said constitute “bullying, intimidation, racism and a safety risk” to herself and several board members.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Makeda Scott did not describe the social media activities that had caused concern. But the chairwoman said in a statement she has asked authorities to look into the matter. She has requested law enforcement to conduct a threat assessment.

Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman with the county police, says authorities will provide additional security at Tuesday’s school board meeting in response to recent safety concerns.

The school system has frequently been criticized, but especially so during the coronavirus pandemic that closed schools for nearly a year. Critics have complained the district was reopening too slowly.