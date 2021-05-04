The Latest: PGA’S Todd tests positive, out of Wells Fargo

Michael Visacki, center right, plays the front nine holes on the first day of the PGA Valspar Championship golf tournament in Palm Harbor, Fla., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (John Pendygraft/Tampa Bay Times via AP) AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third straight PGA Tour event that has yielded a positive result in pre-tournament testing.

Four players, including Tyrrell Hatton of England, tested positive last week at the Valspar Championship. Seamus Powers of Ireland tested positive a week earlier in New Orleans.

Todd was replaced in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina, by J.J. Spaun.