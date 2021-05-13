Phillies place Realmuto on COVID-related IL, recall Marchan

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. slides safe to score as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto waits for the ball in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Acuna scored on a single by Braves' Freddie Freeman. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness.

Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal.

A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive.

Marchan made his major league debut last season, hitting .500 (4 for 8) with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season.