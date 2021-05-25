PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

PGA TOUR

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Daniel Berger.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship.

Notes: PGA champion Phil Mickelson is in the field for what is expected to be his only tournament before he goes to the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. ... Colonial was where golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic last year on June 11-14. A limited number of spectators will atttend this year. ... Justin Thomas at No. 2 leads a field that has three of the top 10 in the world and seven of the top 25. Even with a win, Thomas could not replace Dustin Johnson at No. 1. ... Collin Morikawa returns after last year missing a 6-foot birdie putt in regulation and a 3-foot par putt in the playoff to lose to Daniel Berger. ... Jordan Spieth is playing the third of four weeks in a row. His tie for 30th at the PGA Championship ended his streak of four straight top 10s. ... Among those playing on a sponsor exemption are Graeme McDowell and Erik Compton. ... Keith Clearwater is playing as a past champion from his victory in 1987, back when Mickelson was wrapping up his junior year of high school. He has been added to the field, giving it 121 players. This marks 20 years since Clearwater last made the cut at Colonial.

Next week: Memorial.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Course: Southern Hills CC. Yardage: 6,902. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $585,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last tournament: Dicky Pride won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Notes: The Senior PGA Championship is the second PGA Tour Champions major of the year and comes one week after the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. ... Southern Hills will host the PGA Championship next year. ... Retief Goosen, Billy Mayfair and Tom Lehman have won at Southern Hills. Goosen won the 2001 U.S. Open, while Mayfair (1995) and Lehman (1996) won the Tour Championship. ... Steve Stricker is among five players in the field who were at Kiawah Island last week. ... Vijay Singh, who pulled out of the PGA Championship with a back injury, is playing this week. ... John Daly opened with a 67 at Southern Hills when the PGA Championship was held there in 2007. That was after not playing a practice round because of the oppressive heat in August. He is in the field this week. ... Southern Hills is among the courses with a history of hosting U.S. Opens and PGA Championships. U.S. Open champions are Tommy Bolt, Hubert Green and Goosen. PGA champions are Dave Stockton, Raymond Floyd, Nick Price and Tiger Woods.

Next week: Principal Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

LPGA TOUR

BANK OF HOPE LPGA MATCH PLAY

Site: North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Course: Shadow Creek GC. Yardage: 6,804. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million.

Television: Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Wei-Ling Hsu won the Pure Silk Championship.

Notes: This is the first time for match play on the LPGA Tour since the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in 2017 in Mexico. Previously, the HSBC Women's World Match Play was held from 2005 to 2007 in New Jersey and New York. ... The 64 players are seeded based on their world ranking and will be split among 16 groups. Shadow Creek is owned by MGM Resorts. It hosted the PGA Tour last fall when the CJ Cup in South Korea had to move to the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Michelle Wie West received a sponsor's exemption, then had to withdraw. The exemption went to Natalie Gulbis. ... Nelly Korda has a 34-point lead over Lydia Ko in the Race to CME Globe standings. Neither is playing this week. Also skipping is Lexi Thompson. ... The field is led by Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park and Sei Young Kim, the top three players from the world ranking. ... Park lives in Las Vegas. ... The U.S. Women's Open is next week, the first of two straight LPGA Tour official events in San Francisco.

Next week: U.S. Women's Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

MADE IN HIMMERLAND

Site: Farso, Denmark.

Course: HimmerLand GC. Yardage: 6,751. Par: 71.

Prize money: 1.5 million euros. Winner's share: 250,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernd Wiesberger (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.

Last week: Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship.

Notes: Robert MacIntyre is among nine players in the field who were in Kiawah Island last week for the PGA Championship. ... The tournament was canceled last year because of the pandemic. ... Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, who began the year at No. 40, has slipped to No. 65 and is not exempt for the U.S. Open. ... Made in Himmerland is part of three straight European Tour events from which the top 10 players available from a money list will be exempt for the U.S. Open. That was created because U.S. Open qualifying in England had to be canceled by COVID-19 restrictions. ... The tournament has previously been called Made in Denmark. ... Wade Ormsby is in the field. He was award an exemption to the U.S. Open for leading the Asian Tour money list last year. ... The tournament dates to 2014. It has been played at Himmerland every year except for 2018, when Matt Wallace won at Silkeborg Ry.

Next week: Porsche European Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVANS SCHOLARS INVITATIONAL

Site: Glenview, Illinois.

Course: The Glen Club. Yardage: Par:

Prize money: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Curtis Thompson.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Cameron Young won the AdventHealth Championship.

Next week: Rex Hospital Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, Chambers Bay GC, University Place, Washington. Defending champions: Scott Harvey and Todd Mitchell (2019). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Symetra Tour: Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Defending champion: Matilda Castren. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Mizuno Open, Setonaikai GC, Okayama, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda. Online: https://www.jgto.org/pc/TopPageEng.do

Ladies European Tour: Ladies Italian Open, Margara GC, Piemonte, Italy. Defending champion: Florentyna Parker (2014). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Irish Challenge, Portmarnock Links, Dublin. Defending champion: Emilo Cuartero Blanco. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Japan LPGA: Resort Trust Ladies, St. Creek GC, Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Erika Hara. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en